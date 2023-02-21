President Sheikh Mohamed tours Idex 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed toured Abu Dhabi's International Defence Exhibition and Conference on Tuesday.

The UAE leader was joined by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on his visit to one of the world's biggest defence fairs.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and Staff Lt Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, were also part of the delegation.

Sheikh Mohamed visited the pavilions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia and China, in addition to those of France, Serbia, the US and South Korea, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About 130,000 people from 65 countries are expected to attend the five-day event, which concludes on Friday.

Now in its 30th year, Idex will host about 1,350 companies, 350 delegations and scores of military personnel, officials and decision-makers this week.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the exhibition as an example of the UAE's commitment to building connections around the world with the aim of furthering peace and stability.

He was briefed on the latest innovations in manufacturing and advanced technology systems put on display by participating nations and companies.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked organisers for their efforts to ensure the ongoing success of Idex.

On the sidelines of the event, he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Eric Trappier, chief executive of Dassault Aviation, and Neal Blue, chairman and chief executive of General Atomics.

Idex day two — in pictures