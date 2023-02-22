President Sheikh Mohamed meets Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Prince Salman conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of King Hamad.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed and several other sheikhs and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Last month, King Hamad was on a visit to the UAE and met Sheikh Mohamed with several other Arab leaders, including Oman's Sultan Haitham, Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt.

The UAE and Bahrain are important trade partners.

In July 2022, Bahrain joined the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, a bloc that comprises the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

The bloc of four nations has a combined population of 122 million, accounting for 27 per cent of the Mena region and 49 per cent of its youth, those under 24 years of age.

The industrial partnership is expected to boost the gross domestic product of member countries by $809 billon. The alliance represents the world's largest combined raw aluminium exporter with an aggregate value of $6.76 billion.