Oman's Sultan Haitham pardons prisoners before 52nd National Day

Oman's Sultan Haitham on Thursday issued pardons to 175 prisoners.

A source at the Royal Oman Police said 65 of the inmates were foreign citizens.

The pardons coincide with Oman's 52nd National Day, which the sultanate will celebrate on Friday.

The directive is in line with humanitarian efforts to ease the burden on their families.

Arab leaders free thousands of prisoners each year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and festivals including Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Oman has announced that November 30 and December 1 will be holidays for employees in the public and private sectors to mark National Day.

Celebrations began on Wednesday in the southern Dhofar governorate, with officials attending a march.

Sultan Haitham is expected to attend a military parade in the governorate on Friday, Oman's state news agency reported.