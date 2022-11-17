Oman's Sultan Haitham pardons prisoners before 52nd National Day

Sultanate announces holidays for public and private sector employees to mark annual celebration

FILE PHOTO: Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at al-Alam palace in Muscat, Oman February 21, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Mona Farag
Nov 17, 2022
Oman's Sultan Haitham on Thursday issued pardons to 175 prisoners.

A source at the Royal Oman Police said 65 of the inmates were foreign citizens.

The pardons coincide with Oman's 52nd National Day, which the sultanate will celebrate on Friday.

The directive is in line with humanitarian efforts to ease the burden on their families.

Arab leaders free thousands of prisoners each year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and festivals including Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Oman has announced that November 30 and December 1 will be holidays for employees in the public and private sectors to mark National Day.

Celebrations began on Wednesday in the southern Dhofar governorate, with officials attending a march.

Sultan Haitham is expected to attend a military parade in the governorate on Friday, Oman's state news agency reported.

An Omani uses his phone to take a picture as he stands on the lawn before the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman's capital, lit up with the national colours on the occasion of the Omani national day. AFP

Updated: November 17, 2022, 8:11 AM
