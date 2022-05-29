UAE, Egypt and Jordan enter industrial partnership for sustainable economic growth

The UAE, Egypt and Jordan entered into an industrial partnership aimed at boosting sustainable economic growth and exploring opportunities for joint investments in vital sectors of "mutual and strategic interest."

A $10 billion investment fund has been allocated and managed by holding company ADQ to accelerate the objectives of the partnership across five priority sectors, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said in a joint conference on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. This is based on the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, he said.

The partnership identified five sectors of mutual interest to the three countries including petrochemicals; metals, minerals and downstream products; textiles; pharmaceuticals and agriculture, food and fertilisers.

The new partnership will establish large joint industrial projects, provide new job opportunities, contribute to increasing the economic output, diversify the economies of the three countries, support industrial production and increase exports.

“We extend an open invitation of partnership to support this new Industrial partnership by encouraging private sector participation, stimulating advanced technology applications, providing smart financing solutions, and opening markets to enhance growth,” Dr Al Jaber said in his speech.

The deal comes amid the UAE's efforts to support the growth of the local industrial sector, enhance its role in stimulating the national economy and double its contribution to the gross domestic product to Dh300bn ($82bn) by 2031.

