UAE President receives Jordanian and Egyptian Prime Ministers

President Sheikh Mohamed has received Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who arrived in the UAE to sign an agreement on economic co-operation.

Details of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth will be announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed called the industrial partnership a pioneering step for the benefit of the three countries.

He said changes taking place globally call for enhancing economic partnerships between countries in the Arab region, innovating new formulas for co-operation among them, enhancing integration and investing in the qualitative advantages of each country to achieve sustainable development.

The President also emphasised the importance of strengthening the response to common challenges and global crises and expanding self-reliance, especially in vital sectors related to national security such as food, health, energy and industry.

The prime ministers of Jordan and Egypt expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and conveyed the greetings of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and their best wishes for good health and happiness.

They also emphasised their countries' desire to ensure the new partnership achieves its desired goals.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the prime ministers and asked them to convey his greetings to King Abdullah and President El Sisi, wishing further progress and prosperity for Jordan and Egypt.

In attendance during the meeting at Al Shati Palace were Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.