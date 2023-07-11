UAE announces major change in Emiratisation rules

Private companies with 20 to 49 employees are now included in the government’s Emiratisation drive.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and applies to private companies across 14 economic sectors including property, education, construction and health care.

Previously, only companies with 50 or more employees needed to meet the targets on hiring UAE citizens.

The campaign is led by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“In implementation of a UAE Cabinet resolution, the ministry announces the expansion of the private sector establishments’ pool, subject to Emiratisation targets, to include companies and individual establishments with a workforce ranging from 20 to 49 employees in specific economic activities,” a Twitter post read.

“The decision aims to increase the number of Emiratis employed in targeted establishments across 14 key economic sectors, requiring them to hire at least one UAE citizen in 2024 and another in 2025. The targeted establishments will be informed by the ministry’s digital channels.”

Companies, with 20 to 49 employees, who fail to employ at least one Emirati in 2024 face a fine of Dh96,000 ($26,000).

That fine will increase to Dh108,000 ($30,000) for businesses that have not employed two Emiratis in 2025.

As of July 2023, companies in the UAE with 50 employees or more must ensure that 2 per cent of their workforce is Emirati. This will rise by 1 per cent every six months until it is 10 per cent

It was the case that only private companies with 50 or more employees had to employ a certain number of Emiratis. Those businesses in free zones were exempt from the ruling.

There has been no confirmation yet if the same exemption will apply to companies with 20 to 49 employees in free zones.

The sectors affected by the new ruling are:

Information and communications

Financial and insurance activities

Property

Professional and technical activities

Administrative and support services

Arts and entertainment

Mining and quarrying

Transformative industries

Education

Healthcare and social work

Construction

Wholesale and retail

Transportation and warehousing

Hospitality and residency services

Last Friday was the deadline for private sector companies with 50 or more employees to ensure that 3 per cent of their workforce was made up of Emiratis.

The measures have been introduced to encourage Emiratis to take up skilled positions in the private sector.

It was announced in February that firms would be required to increase the proportion of Emirati employees by 1 per cent every six months.

Employers were required to reach a 4 per cent target by the end of the year, increasing to 6 per cent by the close of 2024, 8 per cent the following year and 10 per cent by the end of 2026.