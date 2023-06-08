New Dubai centre to train 1,000 employees on use of artificial intelligence

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence at Emirates Towers.

The new centre in Area 2071 will train 1,000 government employees from more than 30 government bodies on the uses of generative artificial intelligence – AI that can create data such as images, videos, audio, text and 3D models.

It also aims to start dozens of pilot projects and improve government services, as well as increase productivity of government employees and support more than 20 domestic and global advanced technology start-ups.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai was continuing to evolve and adopt new technology that prepares it for new opportunities and challenges, as well as shaping the future.

“Dubai’s government will be the best in the world in deploying artificial intelligence within its various entities," he said.

"This new centre is the first step in achieving this goal and developing future services to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.”

He encouraged Dubai’s government employees across all departments to apply generative AI tools to enhance productivity and optimise government services.

"We aim to see practical applications of generative AI technologies in our government sector," he said.

"Technological development is moving very rapidly and in Dubai we are determined to be just as fast in testing and harnessing it for the benefit of society.

"We want new AI-powered government tools to have a clear impact and tangible results.”

The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will oversee the introduction of the centre's AI goals and outcomes.

Research by global consultancy McKinsey released last week found adopting AI could contribute as much as $150 billion to Gulf economies, the equivalent to about 9 per cent of their combined gross domestic product.

The Dubai Centre for AI will use the technology to conduct simulations that study the changes and effects of new policies and legislation, predict results of different scenarios, evaluate the effectiveness of programmes and support complex decision-making.

The centre will use data analysis tools to identify trends and insights that can help government offices to make informed decisions.