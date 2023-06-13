Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets South Korean President on official visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on an official visit to Seoul.

Mr Yoon received Sheikh Abdullahalongside Park Jin, South Korea's Foreign Minister, on Tuesday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, were among those taking part in a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. EPA

He expressed his aspiration for South Korea's participation in Cop28 this year at Expo City Dubai and affirmed the UAE's support for the Asian nation in hosting Cop33 in 2028.

READ MORE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese PM in Tokyo

Mr Yoon visited the UAE last January to strengthen relations between the two nations.

Last week, Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of a working visit to Tokyo.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed to the Japanese leader and underlined the significant ties between the two allies.