Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese PM in Tokyo

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday as part of a working visit to Tokyo.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the Japanese leader and underlined the significant ties between the two allies, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Kishida relayed similar sentiments to Sheikh Abdullah, calling for the continued prosperity of the Emirates.

The two men explored ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the nations in various field, including in the energy sector.

Sheikh Abdullah said strong relations between the UAE and Japan had covered close to 50 years.

The high-level meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE ambassador to Japan.

Sheikh Abdullah's visit aims to further bolster a long-standing friendship, from the Middle East to the Far East.

In April, changes meant that UAE residents planning to travel to Japan no longer need to visit the Japanese embassy to apply for a visa. The Asian destination has introduced eVisas for UAE residents, as well as for Saudi residents and nationals.

Japan eased visa regulations for travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

No screenshots or printouts of the visa are required. Instead, travellers will have access Japan's eVisa website on arrival in the country to show approved documents to immigration authorities.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of Cop28 summit, met Japan's Prime Minister before the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial meeting in Tokyo in April.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology expressed his hopes for further strengthening of bilateral relations with Japan.