Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida before G7 climate and energy talks

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of the Cop28 summit, has met Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial meeting.

The G7 meeting is being held under the Japanese presidency of the grouping, on Saturday and Sunday.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, will take part in discussions on climate change, energy security and related issues with senior energy and environment officials from the Group of Seven advanced economies.

In advance of #G7 Climate, Energy & Environment Ministerial, Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida @kishida230 & #DrSultanAlJaber had a productive meeting on practical climate action and cooperation in the run up to #COP28 pic.twitter.com/x15Mi8ZXfY — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) April 14, 2023

He met Mr Kishida in Tokyo on Friday. His office announced on Twitter that it was "a productive meeting on practical climate action and co-operation in the run up to Cop28", which takes place later this year in Dubai's Expo City.

Dr Al Jaber also met Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Minister of Japan, who said his country attached great importance to its strategic partnership with the UAE and looked forward to further co-operating in various fields.

The UAE Minister expressed his hopes for further strengthening the bilateral relations with Japan.

Mr Hayashi said Japan is fully committed to making its contribution to the Cop28 negotiations.

The Cop28 UN climate summit will be held from November 30 to December 12, at Expo City Dubai, and is expected to be attended by about 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, representatives of the private sector and climate experts.