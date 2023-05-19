UAE waives visa overstay fines for Sudanese citizens during conflict

The UAE announced on Friday that it would waive fines incurred in the past month by Sudanese citizens in the country with expired visas as the conflict in their homeland continues.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said financial penalties accrued since April 15 would be lifted under the directive.

The decision affects Sudanese citizens who have lapsed resident and work permits or have overstayed their planned departure date, state news agency Wam reported.

The move is being made in a show of solidarity with the people of the North African country that has been embroiled in fierce fighting between warring military factions for more than a month.

Read more UAE sends 34 tonnes of food to Sudan

On Friday, the capital Khartoum and sister city Bahri came under renewed air attacks, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

At least 800 civilians have died so far because of the conflict, the Sudan's Doctors' Union said.

More than 70 per cent of hospitals in conflict zones are no longer able to operate. The World Health Organisation has criticised the looting of tonnes of supplies in the country.

On Friday, the UN Refugee Agency said that more than one million people have been displaced by the fighting, including at least 843,000 internally.

Maj Gen Suhail Al Khaili, director general of ICA, said the initiative was in line with the UAE's efforts to provide assistance to Sudan.

The Sudanese embassy in the Emirates extended its thanks for the gesture.

Figures released by state news agency Wam in 2020 indicated that about 100,000 Sudanese citizens lived in the UAE at that time.

Expand Autoplay The UAE has received four more evacuation planes carrying 253 citizens of various countries from Sudan. All photos: Wam

Critical support

An Emirati ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of food and other supplies arrived at Port Sudan on Friday.

The UAE sent two more aid planes to the crisis-hit country on Tuesday.

The aircraft took 34 tonnes of food for Sudanese people caught up in the conflict, state news agency Wam reported.

The first plane landed at Port Sudan Airport with 18 tonnes of supplies, while the second plane arrived in Chad carrying 16 tonnes.

On Wednesday, May 10, three planes carrying 116 tonnes of medical and food aid were sent to assist people affected by the clashes.

Two of the planes landed at Port Sudan airport loaded with essential medical supplies and drugs, including surgical tape and endoscopy kits, which will be used to treat injuries and perform emergency surgery.

The UAE has delivered about 1,500 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Sudan since fighting began.

The Emirates has also welcomed hundreds of people from more than 20 countries who have fled Sudan on flights since April 29.

Easing visa rules

The UAE eased visa rules during the Covid-19 pandemic to ease the burden on those affected by the health crisis.

Authorities implemented a months-long amnesty on fines for residents whose visas expired before March 1, 2020.

It offered key support to people who had lost jobs during the pandemic or were unable to leave or return to the Emirates as global lockdowns were put in place and international flights were grounded.