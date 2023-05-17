UAE sends 34 tonnes of food to Sudan

The UAE has sent two more aid planes to crisis-hit Sudan.

The aircraft took 34 tonnes of food for Sudanese people caught up in the conflict, state news agency Wam reported.

The first plane landed at Port Sudan Airport with 18 tonnes of supplies, while the second plane arrived in Chad carrying 16 tonnes.

Last Wednesday, three planes carrying 116 tonnes of medical and food aid were sent to assist people caught up in the clashes.

Two of the planes landed at Port Sudan airport loaded with essential medical supplies and drugs, including surgical tape and endoscopy kits, which will be used to treat injuries and perform emergency surgery.

The third humanitarian flight arrived at Abeche Airport in Chad carrying 16 tonnes of food to support Sudanese refugees affected by the crisis that has displaced tens of thousands and triggered a shortage of basic supplies.

The UAE has delivered about 500 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Sudan since the clashes between warring military factions began.

The Emirates has also welcomed hundreds of evacuees from more than 20 countries in a series of flights from Sudan since April 29.