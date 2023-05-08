President Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Syria's Bashar Al Assad

Syrian leader thanks UAE for its role in strengthening relations between Arab nations

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Bashar Al Assad discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation. Presidential Court
May 08, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between their nations and ways to enhance co-operation.

Mr Al Assad thanked the UAE for its role in strengthening relations and enhancing co-operation between Arab nations.

Syria confirms willingness to work with regional partners following Arab League decision

On Sunday, the Arab League agreed to allow Syria's conditional return after more than a decade of isolation.

A statement said the decision was taken to contribute towards ending the “suffering” of the Syrian people and “realise their legitimate future aspirations”.

Syria confirmed its willingness to work with Arab partners and said the next stage required an effective and constructive approach on a bilateral and collective level.

Updated: May 08, 2023, 8:30 AM
