President Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Syria's Bashar Al Assad

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between their nations and ways to enhance co-operation.

Mr Al Assad thanked the UAE for its role in strengthening relations and enhancing co-operation between Arab nations.

On Sunday, the Arab League agreed to allow Syria's conditional return after more than a decade of isolation.

A statement said the decision was taken to contribute towards ending the “suffering” of the Syrian people and “realise their legitimate future aspirations”.

Syria confirmed its willingness to work with Arab partners and said the next stage required an effective and constructive approach on a bilateral and collective level.