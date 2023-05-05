President Sheikh Mohamed attends event commemorating armed forces unification in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday attended a celebration marking the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces in Abu Dhabi.

The event included a variety of activities and performances displaying the depth of national pride in the occasion and paying tribute to the historic decision to unify the armed forces on May 6, 1976.

During the celebration, participants reflected on the efforts of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding leaders who unified the armed forces and laid the country's foundations.

In a tweet on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated members of the armed forces for their “tireless dedication to the UAE”.

“I was honoured to join members of our armed forces on the anniversary of their unification day, a historic decision by our Founding Father that reinforced the strength of our union,” he wrote.

“I congratulate and thank all current and former members for their tireless dedication to the UAE.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the decision to unify the armed forces was as important as the decision to establish the Union.

In a tweet on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said the armed forces maintained pace with the many changes over the years as they helped to protect the UAE's borders.

“We congratulate ourselves and the people of the UAE on the 47th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces,” he said.

“Our forces united ranks, protected borders, kept up with changes and achieved accomplishments.

“Its motto is, 'Union is everything and above all else'. From it, martyrs graduated, and through it, the sons of the UAE sacrificed their souls, their blood, and their lives for their country. May Allah protect our forces, our people and our leader.”

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed to the Abu Mureikha area — where the agreement to unify the armed forces was signed 47 years ago — by Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and other senior commanders.

The President spoke with the assembled military leaders and retired service personnel, and he extended his congratulations to several military and civilian recipients of armed forces medals, which were given in recognition of their efforts in various operations.

The senior leadership of the armed forces also presented Sheikh Mohamed with a souvenir model of the Abu Mureikha area headquarters, symbolising the significance of the location to the armed forces' unification.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the current and former members of the armed forces, and recognised their patriotic role and dedication to protecting the country's stability and enabling its continued progress.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, as well as Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials and commanders representing the various branches of the armed forces.