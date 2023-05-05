Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says unification of military as important as creating the Union

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said the decision to unify the armed forces was as important as the decision to establish the Union.

He spoke to Nation Shield, the UAE military's magazine, in the lead up to Armed Forces Unification Day. The UAE is marking the 47th anniversary of the unification of the military on Saturday.

"The Union would not have advanced, developed and maintained its sovereignty without defending the country’s borders," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"On this momentous day, I salute and congratulate you on the 47th anniversary of the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces.

"I acknowledge with gratitude and respect the decision of the founders of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brother, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to unite the nation under one banner consolidating its development march."

A police officer of Das Island headquarters in 1957. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the serving members of the UAE Armed Forces and the dedication they demonstrate in serving the nation.

"Dear officers and soldiers. Your loyalty, courage, dedication and commitment to your military oath have elevated our Armed Forces to the highest levels of efficiency, readiness and effectiveness, and you have earned respect from everyone everywhere."

Sheikh Mohammed concluded by congratulating President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the citizens and residents of the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day.

Speaking to Nation Shield, Sheikh Mansour praised the President's efforts to improve the capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and commended the care dedicated to the Armed Forces' members, retired personnel, and the families of the martyrs.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said that May 6, 1976 was a bright day in the history of the United Arab Emirates.

"Today, we pay tribute to the first generation of the sons of the armed forces who bore the responsibility with honesty and sincerity during the establishment stage. We wish our beloved country continued security and stability," he said.

Other rulers and military officials in the emirates also told of their pride in the UAE military the day before the anniversary on Friday.