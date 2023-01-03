President Sheikh Mohamed appoints Al Mazrouei as new Armed Forces Chief of Staff

Former Chief of Staff Al Rumaithi appointed as a Military Affairs Adviser at the rank of Minister

Lt Gene Issa Al Mazrouei is the new Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces. WAM
The National
Jan 03, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday issued a federal decree appointing Staff Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei as Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Al Mazrouei previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces

Sheikh Mohamed also issued a Federal Decree appointing Hamad Al Rumaithi as a Military Affairs Adviser to the UAE President at the rank of Minister.

Lt Gen Al Rumaithi previously served as Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

The late President, Sheikh Khalifa, honoured Lt Gen Al Rumaithi in May last year with the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Order in recognition of his long and distinguished military career.

President Sheikh Mohamed conferred the honour on Lt Gen Al Rumaithi during a ceremony held in Abu Mureikha, a historical building where the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE was signed on May 6, 1976.

Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, honours members of the UAE Armed Forces. Wam

Updated: January 03, 2023, 5:39 AM
