President Sheikh Mohamed appoints Al Mazrouei as new Armed Forces Chief of Staff

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday issued a federal decree appointing Staff Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei as Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Al Mazrouei previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces

Sheikh Mohamed also issued a Federal Decree appointing Hamad Al Rumaithi as a Military Affairs Adviser to the UAE President at the rank of Minister.

Lt Gen Al Rumaithi previously served as Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

The late President, Sheikh Khalifa, honoured Lt Gen Al Rumaithi in May last year with the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Order in recognition of his long and distinguished military career.

President Sheikh Mohamed conferred the honour on Lt Gen Al Rumaithi during a ceremony held in Abu Mureikha, a historical building where the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE was signed on May 6, 1976.