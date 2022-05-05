President Sheikh Khalifa commends military on UAE Armed Forces Unification Day

He noted the importance of its continuing development and readiness

May 05, 2022

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has said the challenges and risks "threatening our region" require the UAE to continue to upgrade its Armed Forces.

Speaking to mark the 46th Armed Forces Unification Day that falls on Friday, Sheikh Khalifa said the UAE would continue to develop its national defence industries in the years ahead.

In remarks carried by the Nation Shield magazine and reported on Thursday by state news agency Wam, Sheikh Khalifa also paid tribute to all those who served and especially the people who made the supreme sacrifice.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, along with the other Rulers of the UAE also paid tribute to the military.

"The challenges and risks threatening our region and our regional environment and the ongoing tensions facing the world require us, the leaders of this country, to maintain our readiness, harness all capacities, upgrade our capabilities and acquire the most advanced military equipment, to ensure the safety and stability of our country," said Sheikh Khalifa.

"[This enables] us to proceed with our ambitious projects, help protect global peace and security, combat terrorism and provide aid in areas torn by disasters and conflicts.

The end of this month marks the 25th anniversary of the cease fire that ended the first Gulf War. By February 28, 1991, an international coalition of armed forces had defeated Saddam Hussein and liberated Kuwait. The scale and scope of the multi-national operation was unprecedented in modern military history, involving combat forces from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, France, Egypt and nine other nations, with non-combat forces from 18 others. Among those on the battlefield were the armed forces of the UAE, reported by the US State Department at the first Arabian Gulf state to propose military action when Iraq first threatened Kuwait in the summer of 1990. This photograph shows a review of the UAE troops who took part in what was also known as Operation Desert Storm by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, President of the UAE. It is reported that six members of the armed forces lost their lives in the liberation of Kuwait. As well as this image, the specially converted camouflaged vehicle, with a platform for Sheikh Zayed survives as a record of that time. It now forms part of the permanent collection at the Sheikh Zayed Centre in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen. Courtesy Al Ittihad *** Local Caption *** rv20fe-time frame-p10.jpg

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reviews UAE troops who took part in the 1991 Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait. Photo: Al Ittihad 

"To boost our political and military vision, we shall continue to strengthen our military cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries and upgrade our armed forces, diversify their weapons and develop our national defence industries."

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, unified the UAE military on May 6, 1976. Before, there collection of defence forces existed across the seven emirates. Sheikh Khalifa said this decision marked a critical turning point in the UAE's journey.

"On this historic day, the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership was issued, embodying the aspirations of our people to have a modern and advanced military force that safeguards the country's sovereignty and independence, strengthens its security and stability, and reinforces the values of patriotism.

Read more
A return: legacy of Trucial Oman Scouts on show in Al Ain

Sheikh Khalifa said the UAE Armed Forces were a "trusted guardian" of the country's gains and he paid tribute to the commanders, officers and soldiers and all those who made the "ultimate sacrifice" to protect the UAE.

The UAE has also participated in many missions abroad dedicated to safeguarding peace and stability.

In the same year as the forces were unified, the UAE participated in an Arab peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

The UAE Armed Forces also participated in key deployments to Kuwait, Somalia and Kosovo over the years.

The day Emirati troops came to help war-torn Kosovo - in pictures

Soldiers of the United Arab Emirates sit on their tanks the main bridge separating the ethnically divided town of Kosovska Mitrovica in two sections, a Serbian part in the north and ethnic Albanian section in the south 27 February 2000. The UAE soldiers, deployed in the French sector for the first time, were sent today to guard the bridge. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO JACK GUEZ (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Emirati troops sit on their tanks on the main bridge separating the ethnically divided town of Kosovska Mitrovica on February 27, 2000. The UAE soldiers were sent to guard the bridge. Jack Guez / AFP

Updated: May 05, 2022, 7:54 AM
