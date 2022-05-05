President Sheikh Khalifa commends military on UAE Armed Forces Unification Day

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has said the challenges and risks "threatening our region" require the UAE to continue to upgrade its Armed Forces.

Speaking to mark the 46th Armed Forces Unification Day that falls on Friday, Sheikh Khalifa said the UAE would continue to develop its national defence industries in the years ahead.

In remarks carried by the Nation Shield magazine and reported on Thursday by state news agency Wam, Sheikh Khalifa also paid tribute to all those who served and especially the people who made the supreme sacrifice.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, along with the other Rulers of the UAE also paid tribute to the military.

"The challenges and risks threatening our region and our regional environment and the ongoing tensions facing the world require us, the leaders of this country, to maintain our readiness, harness all capacities, upgrade our capabilities and acquire the most advanced military equipment, to ensure the safety and stability of our country," said Sheikh Khalifa.

"[This enables] us to proceed with our ambitious projects, help protect global peace and security, combat terrorism and provide aid in areas torn by disasters and conflicts.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reviews UAE troops who took part in the 1991 Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait. Photo: Al Ittihad

"To boost our political and military vision, we shall continue to strengthen our military cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries and upgrade our armed forces, diversify their weapons and develop our national defence industries."

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, unified the UAE military on May 6, 1976. Before, there collection of defence forces existed across the seven emirates. Sheikh Khalifa said this decision marked a critical turning point in the UAE's journey.

"On this historic day, the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership was issued, embodying the aspirations of our people to have a modern and advanced military force that safeguards the country's sovereignty and independence, strengthens its security and stability, and reinforces the values of patriotism.

Sheikh Khalifa said the UAE Armed Forces were a "trusted guardian" of the country's gains and he paid tribute to the commanders, officers and soldiers and all those who made the "ultimate sacrifice" to protect the UAE.

The UAE has also participated in many missions abroad dedicated to safeguarding peace and stability.

In the same year as the forces were unified, the UAE participated in an Arab peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

The UAE Armed Forces also participated in key deployments to Kuwait, Somalia and Kosovo over the years.

