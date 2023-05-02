President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sharjah FC cup winners

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met representatives of Sharjah Football Club, which won the UAE President’s Cup last week.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the team’s players as well as the technical and administrative staff on winning the trophy for the tenth time in the club's history.

He wished the team further success and commended them on their performance during the cup final.

The Sharjah FC delegation thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the invitation and for supporting the UAE's sports sector.

Sharjah won the President’s Cup on Friday night following a marathon penalty shoot-out win against Al Ain at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tight contest went to a penalty shoot-out after the two sides finished 1-1 at the final whistle.

Goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani was the hero on the night, making the vital save of a spot kick from Al Ain's Matias Palacios’s for a 13-12 win.

The team now share the record with Shabab Al Ahli as the most successful club in the competition's history.