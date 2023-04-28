Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hails Sultan Al Neyadi's historic spacewalk

Watch live: Sultan Al Neyadi embarks on historic spacewalk

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed Sultan Al Neyadi's historic spacewalk as an example of what a united Arab world can achieve.

Sheikh Mohammed shared his pride after Dr Al Neyadi etched his name in the record books as the first astronaut from the region to perform this remarkable feat.

The father-of-six, from Al Ain, exited the International Space Station on Friday at 5.41pm GST, with Nasa colleague Stephen Bowen, to begin a six-and-a-half-hour maintenance assignment.

“After three years of intensive training, today we saw Sultan Al Neyadi on the first mission to walk in outer space, carrying out missions to install new parts and carry out maintenance on the International Space Station,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“The first Emirati, the first Arab, the first Muslim, to walk in outer space. Proud of that.

بعد ٣ سنوات من التدريب المكثف .. رأينا اليوم سلطان النيادي في أول مهمة للسير في الفضاء الخارجي.. وتنفيذ مهمات لتركيب أجزاء جديدة وإجراء صيانة في محطة الفضاء الدولية .. أول إماراتي .. أول عربي .. أول مسلم .. يسير في الفضاء الخارجي .. فخورين بذلك .

“They say that two-thirds of the stars in the sky bear Arabic names. Arabs are capable, Arabs are coming, Arabs are creative if we decide to focus on science and invest in youth and stay away from differences.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, lauded the latest landmark moment in the UAE's ambitions in space.

“The UAE's space programme has achieved a new historic milestone with Sultan Al Neyadi becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter.

“We extend our congratulations to the UAE's leadership, its people, and the entire region for this remarkable accomplishment. We take great pride in this achievement and celebrate this momentous occasion. We also wish Sultan Al Neyadi a safe and successful mission.”

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Bowen will be carrying out numerous tasks during their time outside the ISS.

These include retrieving and relocating foot restraints that astronauts can use in future spacewalks, preparing part of the station for a future solar array installation and unbolting and retrieving a piece of communications hardware.

Their spacewalk officially began at 5.11pm when their spacesuits switched to battery power.

Dr Al Neyadi had already broke new ground as the first Arab astronaut to be chosen for a long duration journey through space.

He arrived on the ISS on March 3 to begin a six-month mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

He received support ahead of his momentous spacewalk from Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati to travel to space.

Maj Al Mansouri spent eight days on board the ISS in September 2019.

“My brother Sultan, today you are on a new date with history, the first Arab mission to walk in space. We trained together on this task for three years and I am one of those who know how hard I worked and prepared,” said Maj Al Mansouri.