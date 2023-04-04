Sultan Al Neyadi tells of joy after receiving Nasa golden astronaut pin

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has told of his pride over receiving the Nasa seal of approval for his exploits in space.

Dr Al Neyadi was presented with the space agency's golden astronaut pin by his crewmates on board the International Space Station.

The former IT professional from Al Ain has already spent more than one month on board the floating laboratory.

The six-month trip is the Arab world's first long-duration space mission.

“It is a great honour for me to be part of this historic mission, representing my country, the UAE, and to receive Nasa’s golden astronaut pin,” Dr Al Neyadi wrote on Twitter.

“I will wear this pin as a symbol of the commitment I made when I started on this journey.”

Nasa has given out the pins in honour of those joining the elite astronaut ranks for several decades.

Dr Al Neyadi has been assigned more than 200 experiments and research work by Nasa and various UAE universities.

His time in space has already proven fruitful.

He spent his first week getting used to microgravity and then harvesting tomatoes for his scientific work and the crew's consumption.

The Emirati astronaut has been studying human heart tissue as part of research that could help scientists back on Earth devise therapy and medications to prevent people from developing heart disease.

Dr Al Neyadi was also the test subject of another experiment that will help researchers study astronauts' sleep quality in space.

He has shared many of his experiences with his 60,000 followers on Twitter and has also taken part in video calls with schoolchildren in the UAE to help cultivate a love of space travel among the next generation.

