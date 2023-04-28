Watch live: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's historic spacewalk

<div><div><h2><strong>A momentous day for UAE</strong></h2><p>Hello and welcome to <em>The National</em>'s live coverage of Dr Sultan Al Neyadi's historic spacewalk.</p><p>The Emirati astronaut is due to become the first Arab to venture outside of the International Space Station. It is quite the exclusive club, too. Only 260 spacewalks have taken place at the orbiting science laboratory since 1998.</p><p>Dr Al Neyadi will spend about seven hours outside the International Space Station on a key maintenance assignment.</p><p>Alongside Nasa colleague Stephen Bowen, the two men have several tasks assigned to them, including retrieving and relocating foot restraints that astronauts can use during future spacewalks, preparing a part of the station for a future solar array installation and retrieving a piece of communication hardware.</p><p>Our coverage will begin at 4pm GST with the spacewalk starting at about 5.15pm GST (1.15pm UTC). </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><a data-dnt="true" href="https://twitter.com/Astro_Alneyadi/status/1651576299125628928"> </a>\n\n\n</blockquote>\n\n<div></div></div></div>