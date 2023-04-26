Heartbroken mother pleads for help in finding missing teenage son in Sharjah

The mother of a missing teenager who disappeared in Sharjah has issued an emotional appeal calling for the public's help in finding her son.

Yazan Al Ani, 17, left his home to go for a walk on the evening of March 26.

He called his mother about 90 minutes later saying he was near Al Buhairah in Sharjah, and that he felt tired and on the verge of fainting.

When he did not return home, his family called him repeatedly for four days but he did not answer.

On the fifth day, his mobile phone was switched off.

His mother, Eman Kabash, from Syria, urged anyone with information about her son's whereabouts to come forward and contact the police.

“I know that some people might be afraid to call the police, but it is a responsibility to help in a matter like this," she told The National.

"Those who read the news and [are aware] of the police alert about Yazan, if they could help, please do so."

She said her heart aches since her son went missing, and she has barely enough strength to comfort Yazan’s sister and brother.

“Some people might wonder, but we are clueless as to why our son disappeared or how it happened,” she said.

Sharjah Police said the search continues for Yazan. They have been checking surveillance cameras in the area he was in before he went missing.

The force issued an alert on April 24 asking community members who may have information about his whereabouts to call the central operations room on 999 or 901.

“Sharjah Police is searching for a 17-year-old Syrian man identified as Yazan Muhammad Al Ani, who has been missing from his family’s home in Al Majaz 3 since last March,” the police statement read.

The mother said her son has been on anti-depressants due to severe migraines.

She said the family recently faced the challenge of celebrating Eid without Yazan, which left them heartbroken.

“My children and all of us felt that it was unbearable to celebrate Eid without him,” she said.

With no leads to Yazan's disappearance, the family is hoping their son will be found and reunited with them soon.