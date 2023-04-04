Family of missing Sharjah teenager send plea for help to public

The father of a missing Sharjah teenager has made a plea to the public for help.

Mohammed Al Ani said his son Yazan left the family home on Sunday, March 26, to go for a walk.

He called his mother about 90 minute later, saying he felt tired and on the verge of fainting.

Anxious loved ones have been unable to make contact with him since.

Appeals for information have been shared on social media as concerns for his well-being grow.

Mr Al Ani, from Syria, said his son had never gone missing before and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Sharjah Police immediately.

“He left home in Al Majaz area 3 for a walk on the evening of March 26 and never returned,” Mr Al Ani told The National.

“About 90 minutes later he called his mother stating he was near Al Buhairah in Sharjah and told her that he felt tired and on the verge of fainting.”

For four days following his disappearance, the family made numerous attempts to contact the boy through his mobile phone.

Each call went unanswered, although the phone continued to ring. On the fifth day, the phone was switched off, further deepening the family's concerns.

“We reported him missing to the Sharjah Police, who immediately began an investigation,” said Mr Al Ani.

“Authorities have been conducting extensive searches and checking surveillance cameras in the area he was at before he went missing.”

The family have searched the emirate in the hope of finding Yazan and are holding on to hope he will be found safe and well.

“We were out of the country and came every few months for visits and just one month ago he settled here after I processed his residence visa,” said the father.

“He doesn’t have any friends who we can ask and all the places we suspected he might have gone to have been inspected and we didn’t find him.

“It's a thing I would never wish to happen to anyone, not even to an enemy.”

Sharjah Police have been contacted for comment.