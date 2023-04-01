Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE Vice President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has offered his congratulations to the UAE's new Vice President and the newly-appointed Crown Prince and Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Prince Mohammed called Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, who joins Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as Vice President, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, both Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, to declare his support.

He wished all four men success in their leadership roles and in their efforts to help guide the future progress of the Emirates, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The Emiratis thanked Prince Mohammed and expressed their appreciation for the fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

UAE Rulers were joined by international leaders in congratulating President Sheikh Mohamed on the appointments, which were made on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman expressed "heartfelt congratulations" and wished for the success of the President and "further progress and prosperity for the UAE".

President Sheikh Mohamed appointed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President.

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, said he hoped the decisions will provide a “strong impetus for the country's development”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed received a cable from Bahrain's King Hamad, who wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, sent his good wishes.

Sultan Haitham of Oman congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the appointments, while the President also received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who congratulated him.

Sheikh Mohamed also received calls from Abdul Fattah El Sisi, Egypt's President, and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif backed the appointments in messages shared on social media.

“Heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE,” Mr Sharif wrote on Twitter.

“May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

“Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working together towards a brighter future for our people and the region.”