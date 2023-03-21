Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Romania

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to expand ties between their nations across trade, the economy, renewable energy, sustainability and food security.

They also reviewed regional and international issues during the meeting.

Mr Iohannis praised the positive role played by the Emirates on the global stage.

“During my meeting today with the visiting Romanian President, we discussed the overall relations, and agreed on the importance of developing communication between the two countries in all sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

خلال لقائي اليوم بالرئيس الروماني الزائر للبلاد .. ناقشنا مجمل العلاقات، وتوافقنا على أهمية تطوير التواصل بين البلدين في كافة القطاعات .. pic.twitter.com/SaJKr13RlO — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 21, 2023

The meeting was attended by a number of senior ministers and figures including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted the Romanian leader on Monday as part of his tour.

Mr Iohannis and first lady Carmen Iohannis were welcomed by a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute at Qasr Al Watan in the UAE capital.