Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in UAE for official visit

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and first lady Asma Al Assad arrived in the UAE on an official visit on Sunday.

The couple were welcomed at a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan following their arrival at Abu Dhabi's presidential airport, state news agency Wam reported.

President Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Mr Al Assad during a rendition of the Syrian national anthem and were welcomed with an honour guard salute.

"I welcomed President Bashar Al Assad of Syria to the UAE today, and we held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

"Our discussions also explored ways of enhancing cooperation to accelerate stability and progress in Syria and the region."

Mr Al Assad last visited the UAE last March, marking his first trip to an Arab country since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

In January, he welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, to Damascus.

READ MORE Syrian President Al Assad receives Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus

Sheikh Abdullah returned to Damascus last month, when he also visited areas hit by the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Syria and Turkey.

Sunday's reception was attended by senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

A delegation from Syria was also present, including the ministers of economy, information and assistant foreign minister.