President Sheikh Mohamed meets Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

President Sheikh Mohamed and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis discussed relations and opportunities to expand collaboration during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mr Iohannis is in the UAE on an official visit and is accompanied by first lady Carmen Iohannis.

They were welcomed by a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute at Qasr Al Watan in the UAE capital.

“Today I met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to further strengthen the existing ties between our two countries and explore opportunities to develop them further,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

“We also witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at accelerating collaboration between the UAE and Romania.”

During the talks, Sheikh Mohamed said he wished to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to expand collaboration, including in the areas of trade, sustainability, food security, renewable energy and the economy, news agency Wam reported.

Both exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed said the topic of climate change was a common denominator between the two countries, with both seeking to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said that the Emirates was looking forward to Romania's active participation at the Cop28 climate summit later this year.

The UAE's goal is to foster partnerships that help drive sustainable development and enable a better future for all, said Sheikh Mohamed as he wished Romania and its people further prosperity.

Mr Iohannis thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and hospitality, and said he was happy to be visiting the UAE.

He praised the progress and development achieved by the UAE, describing it as a role model of sustainable development in the region.

He also talked about his visit to Masdar City and the importance of agreements signed between their countries across sectors such as renewable energy, technology and education.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE's hosting of Cop28 and said the event’s focus was vital to protecting the future of the world and mitigating the effects of climate change.

During the meeting, several agreements were signed.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and several important sheikhs and officials.