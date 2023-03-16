Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends Emirates Skills National Competition

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended the 14th Emirates Skills National Competition on Wednesday.

The event featured more than 300 Emirati students between the ages of 16 and 21, demonstrating their capabilities across 23 skill-based challenges in fields such as artificial intelligence, programming, aircraft maintenance, mobile robotics, coding and 3D printing.

The event is part of the Emirates Skills initiative that aims to raise awareness of vocational and technical education and raise the advanced technology capabilities of young Emiratis.

Sheikh Mansour was taken on a tour of the competition’s venue and briefed about the various activities and several skills in key categories.

He was also briefed about the "Programmer of the Future" initiative, which showcases the work of 100 Emirati programmers from grades six to 12.

Sheikh Mansour said the competition emphasised the UAE’s keenness to empower Emirati youths, enhance their skills and enable them to excel in the labour market.

He praised the event’s organisers and the high level of competition, which aims to discover the talent of citizens in all technical and professional areas.