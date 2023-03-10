The progress of Emirati women in science

The power of the young and digitally savvy

With reference to Mustafa Alrawi's op-ed Can the Middle East build its own Silicon Valley? (February 23): Countries in the Middle East have achieved in a short time what some others have taken decades to do. As the writer points out, a young population is a great asset for any country. Harnessing their capabilities has been key for the growth of many Gulf nations. A young workforce that is comfortable with the digital way of doing things will be an important factor in any country's progress. A focus on education is crucial for the future. Other nations, regardless of their larger populations, could introspect and review their policies so that they too can give their people the opportunity to hone their talent and show their capabilities. Everyone deserves that.

Nazim Hasan Khan, Wayanad, India

UAE women taking the lead

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's piece How UAE's female engineers keep the lights on (March 8): It's good to see a decrease in gender bias in some fields at least, as demonstrated by the many talented women entering work avenues that were entirely male domains in the past. It was heartening to read about the young engineer Shaima Al Hammadi following in the footsteps of her sister, and also Noora Kheily, further along in her career and who has always been interested in physics. Women in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), make up 61 per cent of graduates in the UAE, as opposed to 57 per cent in the Arab World, according to Unesco. This is bound to inspire more women to become scientists and engineers. That more women are entering Stem fields is commendable. Kudos to the UAE for supporting them.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A good education is so empowering, as we see in the case of the growing number of Emirati women excelling in science and technology.

Orien C Fumes, Toronto, Canada

Every culture has its own taste

With regard to One Carlo Diaz's piece What is Filipino-style spaghetti and why is it named one of the worst dishes in the world? (February 18): I totally love it and I'm not Filipino.

Sandra Sharon Crompton Castres, Dubai

They love their spaghetti. Even McDonalds has it on their menu in the Philippines.

Carlos Andrade, Houston, Texas, US

I'm Brit and I love "hot dog spaghetti" and Filipino delicacies.

Phil Jones, Dubai

People shouldn't need the validation of others. I still prefer the Filipino style to Italian. We love our own versions of food. Every culture has its own taste and that's fine.

John S, Abu Dhabi