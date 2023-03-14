Sheikh Khaled attends Emirates Skills National Competition

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended the EmiratesSkills National Competition on Tuesday.

The competition, now in its 14th year, will continue at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until March 15, Wam reported.

The annual event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training as part of the EmiratesSkills initiative, and is held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied to the event by Dr Mubarak Al Shamsi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training. The two officials met several Emirati students who have demonstrated prowess in technical and vocational fields.

He praised the students on their projects based on advanced technology, saying they will help in building the economic future of the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attends the EmiratesSkills National Competition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. All photos: Wam

The competition is designed to increase awareness of vocational and technical education and raise the national level of advanced technological capabilities among Emirati youth.

This year's edition of the competition attracted more than 300 participants between the ages of 16 and 21 who showcased their engineering and technological skills in 23 areas, including aircraft engine maintenance, industrial control systems, sculpture and automotive technology as well as software and Web design.

“Today's youth are able to anticipate and create a more sustainable tomorrow,” said Dr Al Shamsi.

“In support of this trend, the National EmiratesSkills Competition comes to enable Emirati youth to lead innovation and change and build a brighter future for future generations.

“It is also a valuable opportunity for young Emiratis with outstanding skills to qualify and join the UAE national team and participate in the prestigious International Skills Competition [WorldSkills] for the year 2024, and other regional and international competitions, which enhances the country’s position and global ranking in terms of technical and vocational education and training.”

Sheikh Khaled also met the contestants participating in the “Future Programmer” challenge, which is being held during the event for the first time. The competition has attracted 100 young Emirati programmers from the sixth to 12th grades.