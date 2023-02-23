President Sheikh Mohamed meets Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala

President Sheikh Mohamed met Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mr Fiala conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Czech President Milos Zeman during the meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Fiala said Mr Zeman hoped the relations between the two countries continued to develop, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fiala talked about co-operation in various fields that will serve the interests of both countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.