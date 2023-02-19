Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has met Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed to Mr Berdimuhamedow the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, his wishes for Turkmenistan and further progress and prosperity for its people. Bilateral co-operation featured in the discussions.

The meeting follows a joint statement issued by the two countries that said they aim to implement joint projects and co-operate in vital sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and the financial and banking sectors.

Sheikh Mansour left the capital, Ashgabat, after a short visit to Turkmenistan.

He was seen off by Mr Berdimuhamedow; Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; and a number of senior officials in Turkmenistan.