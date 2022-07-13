Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed launches new ADAFSA strategy

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on Tuesday launched the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's strategic plan for 2022-2025.

Sheikh Mansour said the new strategy is aimed at stimulating the agriculture and food production sector and increasing its contribution to the emirate’s GDP.

The new plan is aligned with the vision of the President, Sheikh Mohamed, and the Abu Dhabi Government’s objectives to establish a knowledge-based economy and achieve sustainable agricultural development, he said.

Saeed Al Ameri, director general of ADAFSA, said the authority’s new strategy reflects the UAE leadership's high level of support to the sector and will help to ensure the success of the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to diversify the economy.

ADAFSA is monitored by Sheikh Mansour and aims to achieve self-sufficiency, which reached 84 per cent in nine select food products in 2021, state news agency Wam reported.

The new strategy represents a road map for establishing sustainable food systems, addresses the sector’s challenges, increases agricultural sustainability rates to 66 per cent, compared to 46 per cent currently, and reduces the use of groundwater in agriculture by 500 million cubic metres between 2022 and 2025, Mr Al Ameri said.

The plan is also aimed at promoting efficient partnerships with entities operating in the agriculture and food production sector, through the use of technology and artificial intelligence, to better build the sector's capacities.

Sheikh Mansour also lauded the efforts of ADAFSA’s employees who have accomplished several achievements in terms of ensuring the sector’s sustainability.