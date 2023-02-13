World Government Summit: President Sheikh Mohamed meets world leaders

World Government Summit 2023 live coverage

President Sheikh Mohamed met a number of world leaders, officials and heads of delegations participating in the World Government Summit 2023, which began in Dubai on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed held separate meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government; Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay; and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

He held discussions with world leaders on collaboration between the UAE and their countries, focusing on crucial areas such as the economy, development, and others that affect growth and sustainability initiatives, Wam news agency reported.

These efforts aim to serve mutual interests and benefit the people of these countries.

The meetings also addressed how the summit highlighted important issues that aim to predict the future of governments and work towards a better future.

By empowering decision-makers and boosting their preparedness for the future, the summit aims to contribute to this brighter future.

The meetings were also attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President.

Under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', the three-day event will bring together 20 heads of state, more than 250 ministers, more than 10,000 government officials, thinkers, global experts and at least 80 international organisations.