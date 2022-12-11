Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Vice Premier of China Hu Chunhua

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of China, on Sunday.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed Mr Hu and his delegation. He said the UAE's leaders were keen to develop relations between their countries.

He said that he was looking forward to expanding UAE-China co-operation to further improve sustainable development.

Sheikh Mansour praised the outcomes of the China-GCC Summit for Co-operation and Development and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Co-operation and Development.

On Friday, the GCC states and China agreed on a four-year joint plan of action to enhance their strategic partnership.

The statement was the result of the first China-GCC summit, which took place in Riyadh in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, hours after the Gulf Co-operation Council held its 43rd meeting on Friday.

Commenting on UAE-China trade relations, Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE sought to extend co-operation between the government and private sectors of the two countries to drive trade, improve infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange, and leverage technology for development.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.