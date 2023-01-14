Sheikh Hamdan tours Dubai Farmers' Souq

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, underlined the UAE's commitment to its agriculture sector after touring a thriving farmers' market in the emirate.

He said boosting the supply of local produce was key to improving sustainable development and meeting food security goals.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, backed Emirati farmers to play a major role in making the nation more self-sufficient.

He made his remarks following a visit to the Farmers' Souq in Palms Park.

The popular attraction was established by Dubai Municipality to provide a platform for Emirati farmers to sell home-grown produce directly to customers.

“Meeting consumer demand for local agricultural produce is vital to achieving the goals of our food security strategy,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Crown Prince met local farmers and hailed their efforts to provide high-quality produce.

He said events such as the Farmers' Souq were instrumental in raising awareness of the quality food being served up in the Emirates.

Dawoud Al-Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the authority was committed to developing the country's agriculture industry and providing farmers with an opportunity to reap the rewards of their hard work.

The Farmers' Souq at Palms Park will run every Saturday, from 5pm until 8pm, until March 11.