Sheikh Hamdan lauds Sheikh Mohammed's leadership as Dubai embarks on new economic journey

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised his father as a leader who continues to lead Dubai’s economic growth.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), a plan to consolidate the emirate's position in the world's top cities by economic strength in the next 10 years.

Soon after the announcement, Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter and said Sheikh Mohammed's vision and ambitions made the future brighter.

"Oh, father, master and glory maker, the path you mapped out for Dubai is filled with achievements," he said.

"You took us on a journey of ambitions that were made possible. With you, we are always optimistic that the future is better."

The D33 plans to add billions of dirhams to the emirate's economy and a key goal is to place Dubai in the top three cities by economic strength by 2033 and within the top four global financial centres.

A series of investment and growth plans will help achieve this, Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter on Wednesday as he celebrated 17 years as Ruler.

These include:

Launching 100 transformative projects of which details will be announced

Economic targets totalling Dh32 trillion for the next 10 years

Foreign trade doubling to Dh25 trillion during the next decade

Connecting Dubai with 400 new cities around the world through trade corridors

Attracting foreign direct investments exceeding Dh700 billion

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Prime Minister of the UAE, set out the country's five key priorities for the new year during the first cabinet meeting of 2023.

He said the Emirates would focus on consolidating its national identity; championing the environment and sustainability; developing the education sector; boosting Emiratisation policies; and expanding economic partnerships around the world.

The Ruler of Dubai praised the nation's progress in 2022 and looked forward to fulfilling its ambitions in the coming 12 months.

Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler in 2006 and under his leadership, Dubai became a global city. Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, opened in 2010. Other major projects such as Dubai Marina, Dubai Metro and shopping centres such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates elevated Dubai even more.

More recently, Sheikh Mohammed ensured Dubai recovered from Covid-19 faster than most countries and also oversaw the safe and successful staging of Expo 2020 Dubai, which attracted visitors from all over the world.

From the small town in which Sheikh Mohammed was born, the population of Dubai is about 3.5 million today and home to people from around the world.

