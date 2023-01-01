Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed thanks Dubai government employees

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has praised employees of the emirate's government for their hard work.

On the first day of the new year, Sheikh Hamdan acknowledged the efforts of government staff in 2022.

“My distinguished team, I would like to thank you for your dedication and valued contributions that have helped Dubai become an exemplary regional and global model,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also commended the hard work and achievements of the emirate under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The message was shared with the public online via Dubai's media office.

Following New Year messages issued by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan posted a message on Twitter to express his hope for another successful year for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a video charting the UAE's achievements in 2022, from its rise in the space sector to business growth and the forging of partnerships on the global stage.

The UAE President is featured in the video along with Sheikh Mohammed.