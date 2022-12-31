Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls for 2023 to be a year of 'goodness and peace'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has called for 2023 to bring "goodness and peace" across the globe.

Sheikh Mohammed wished people a happy new year in a hopeful message delivered on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the UAE had "not stop working for a single day" during 2022 to continue its development.

He promised the world "something more beautiful" to come in the year ahead.

عام مضى لم تتوقف دولة الإمارات فيه يوماً واحداً عن العمل … وعام قادم نعد العالم فيه بشيء أجمل .. كل عام وبلادنا وشعبنا بخير .. كل عام والشعوب العربية والإسلامية وجميع شعوب العالم بخير وسعادة وتقدم … 2023 عام خير وسلام بإذن الله على الجميع. pic.twitter.com/FbbZLFpsL3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 31, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed shared a video charting the UAE's achievements this year, from its remarkable rise in the space sector to business growth and partnerships on the global stage.

The video reflects on the UAE's efforts to improve lives around the world through its various humanitarian initiatives.

It showcased the UAE's landmark achievements, from welcoming the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, which concluded in March, to the opening of the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed is featured in the video along with President Sheikh Mohamed.

"2022 has been a remarkable year for the UAE, stepping further to the future through breakthrough initiatives," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"We will embrace 2023 with a relentless spirit to achieve no less than the best.

"Happy new year to our country and our people. Happy new year to the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the peoples of the world.

"2023 is a year of goodness and peace, God willing, for everyone.

Key moments in the UAE in 2022 - in pictures