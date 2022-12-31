UAE enters new year with unprecedented confidence, says Dr Anwar Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said the UAE is “looking to the future with unprecedented confidence” in a hopeful end-of-year message.

The senior Emirati diplomat said the country had taken significant strides forward during the year.

He reflected on a “smooth and orderly transfer of political power” when President Sheikh Mohamed succeeded the late Sheikh Khalifa in May.

In an upbeat address on Twitter, Dr Gargash highlighted the country's strengths, from its economic depth, its successes in science and technology, and key projects focused on development.

“We are on the cusp of a new year, and under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, and his brothers, the UAE is looking forward to the future with unprecedented confidence,” Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter.

“Our sovereignty, political position, economic depth, national competencies, future projects, science and technology are our way to enhance our blessed march and build on our pioneering experience.”

He said the Emirates had consolidated its political stability and economic prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed's presidency.

Dr Gargash hailed the UAE's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and spoke of the positive financial and business environments it has built.

He noted the UAE's role in forging partnerships across the region and the world, with the goal of creating a better society for all.

“The UAE continued to strengthen bridges regionally and internationally, dedicating its position in this regard through a set of diplomatic initiatives based on a deep belief in the priority of communication, dialogue and renunciation of differences,” he said.

“From this standpoint, the soft power of the UAE was strongly present to support the files of regional and international stability and prosperity.”