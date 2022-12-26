Sheikh Mohamed honours Philippines ambassador to UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Hjayceelyn M Quintana, ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, for her efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ms Quintana at a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation on Monday, news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting, Mr Al Sayegh said the UAE was keen to strengthen relations with the Philippines in all fields and expressed his appreciation for Ms Quintana’s role in further improving bilateral co-operation during her time in the Emirates.

He wished her success in her future endeavours.

Ms Quintana said she felt proud to receive the medal and thanked Sheikh Mohamed.

She praised the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

She also thanked all government entities in the UAE for their collaboration, which helped her strengthen relations between the two countries.