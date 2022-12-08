Sheikh Mohammed approves Dubai budget for 2023 to 2025, allocating $55.8bn of expenditure

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the emirate's budget for 2023 to 2025 that allocates Dh205 billion ($55.81 billion) of expenditure.

“This budget reflects Dubai’s commitment to meet the city’s future aspirations locally and globally,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter.

“Dubai's 2023 budget proposes expenditures of Dh67.5 billion and revenues of Dh69bn. Dubai government aims to serve citizens, support businesses and ensure availability of best services for everyone."

Dubai's 2023 budget proposes expenditures of AED67.5bn & revenues of AED69bn. Dubai Government aims to serve citizens, support businesses & ensure availability of best services for everyone. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 8, 2022

Dubai’s economy, which bounced back strongly from the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has picked up further momentum this year, driven by economic activity around Expo 2020 Dubai and robust performance of its real estate and tourism sectors.

The emirate's business environment has steadily improved, with business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy expanding at a robust pace, driven by a boost in new orders.

More to follow ...