Sheikh Mohammed approves Dubai budget for 2023 to 2025, allocating $55.8bn of expenditure

Budget proposes expenditures of $18.4bn

Dubai's economy has bounced back strongly from the pandemic-driven slowdown. Reuters
Sarmad Khan
Alkesh Sharma
Dec 08, 2022
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the emirate's budget for 2023 to 2025 that allocates Dh205 billion ($55.81 billion) of expenditure.

“This budget reflects Dubai’s commitment to meet the city’s future aspirations locally and globally,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter.

“Dubai's 2023 budget proposes expenditures of Dh67.5 billion and revenues of Dh69bn. Dubai government aims to serve citizens, support businesses and ensure availability of best services for everyone."

Dubai’s economy, which bounced back strongly from the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has picked up further momentum this year, driven by economic activity around Expo 2020 Dubai and robust performance of its real estate and tourism sectors.

The emirate's business environment has steadily improved, with business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy expanding at a robust pace, driven by a boost in new orders.

More to follow ...

Updated: December 08, 2022, 3:01 PM
