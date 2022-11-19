Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Bahrain's King Hamad in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Bahrain’s King Hamad in Dubai on Saturday.

The leaders met at Al Marmoom Majlis, where they discussed ways to further boost ties between the two countries.

They also spoke about identifying new opportunities for collaboration, to benefit the people of the UAE and Bahrain.

Both sides hailed the historically strong ties between the two nations, the Dubai Media Office said.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the countries’ shared perspective on various regional and international issues and the importance of boosting co-operation to further enhance the prosperity of the people.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, among others.