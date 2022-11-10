President Sheikh Mohamed tours Bahrain International Airshow with King Hamad

President Sheikh Mohamed toured Bahrain International Airshow on Thursday with King Hamad.

The two leaders held talks on efforts to deepen the long-standing ties between their nations.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his delight at visiting Bahrain and meeting King Hamad, who echoed those sentiments.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad spoke of their desire to bolster links in key sectors.

During their visit to the 10th annual airshow at Sakhir Airbase, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in the kingdom's civilian and military aviation sector.

He praised the high level of organisation at the airshow, which he said enhanced Bahrain's status as a world-class host of major events.

Sheikh Mohamed was greeted at the airbase by King Hamad, Prince Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and several senior officials.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, the UAE's ambassador to Bahrain.