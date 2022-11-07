President Sheikh Mohamed says climate change threatens world stability

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed warned on Monday that climate change poses a threat to the world’s security and stability and called on nations gathering in Egypt for Cop27 to unite to deal with the challenges facing the planet.

“We meet today at a critical juncture for our planet and future generations,” Sheikh Mohamed told the summit.

“Our world is facing complex challenges, most important of which is climate change, which now affects the world’s stability and security – including food security.

"We have only one planet, ladies and gentlemen, and with that in mind, it is imperative that we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism to address this common challenge through climate action."

President Sheikh Mohamed speaks during a plenary session at the Cop27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Bloomberg

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE, which hosts the next year’s climate summit, will continue to produce and export oil and gas to meet the world's needs. He said the carbon intensity in the UAE’s oil was among the world’s lowest.

He also pledged that his country would continue to work towards reducing gas emissions, citing the plan for climate neutrality by 2050 and a $100 billion deal signed recently with the US to produce clean energy.

"These initiatives ... pave the way for us to accomplish our common goal and prevent the Earth’s temperature from rising more than 1.5˚C."

He further urged leaders gathered in Sharm El Sheikh to consider the future of their children and grandchildren if they failed to act.

"The future of our children and grandchildren depends on the measures we take today."

He said Cop28 will focus on the implementation of resolutions adopted at preceding conferences and ensure suitable participation of women and young people from around the world.

Following his speech, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted his thanks to host Egypt and said that "the UAE is firmly committed to pursuing effective climate action solutions" as they prepare to host the next UN climate summit in Abu Dhabi next year.