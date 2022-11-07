Cop27 LIVE: world leaders meet in Egypt for second day of summit

The UN’s annual climate summit, Cop27, has opened in Egypt, with more than 120 world leaders expected to attend the crucial event in Sharm El Sheikh.

This year, the summit will be focusing on four areas of the climate crisis: mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration.

Cop26, which took place last year in the Scottish city of Glasgow, resulted in the Glasgow Pact, which committed participants to lower carbon emissions.

However, the UN has given a warning that the world is "doomed" unless a "historic pact" is signed between rich and poor countries.

Cop27 began with a speech by Cop26 president Alok Sharma to mark the formal handover to Egypt.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates: