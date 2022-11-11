Joe Biden: the very life of the planet is at stake at Cop27

US President Joe Biden delivered a robust address to the UN climate summit in Egypt on Friday, mixing dire warnings over the fate of the planet with pledges to lead and fund the fight against climate change.

“If we are to win this fight, every major emitting nation needs to align with the 1.5°C targets,” Mr Biden said, referring to an agreement reached in Paris in 2015 to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Biden arrived on Friday afternoon in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, where the summit ― known as Cop27 ― is being held. He and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi spoke to reporters shortly after the US president's arrival.

The two later held bilateral talks that focused on bolstering their “strategic relations” and human rights in Egypt.

“Cop27 must be a moment to write a better story for the world,” Mr Biden told the UN climate summit. The climate crisis, he said, was about the “very life of the planet.”

The US has historically been the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, followed by China.

Mr Biden's brief stopover in Sharm El Sheikh kicks off a week-long tour of Cambodia and Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit.

In his address, Mr Biden highlighted his administration’s pledge to spend $375 billion over a decade to fight climate change.

That commitment is likely to give Washington leverage over other industrialised nations to honour their pledges to reduce emissions and steer the world away from fossil fuel towards cleaner energy sources.

The US, he said, puts its money where its mouth is.

Egypt and the US have had a close relationship since Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel, Washington’s closest Middle East ally. Egypt has since received billions of dollars in US aid, including military assistance that currently runs at $1.3bn a year.

However, relations occasionally become fraught, chiefly over Egypt’s human rights record.

Sitting beside Mr Biden shortly after his arrival, the Egyptian president addressed reporters on the matter of human rights, which has been raised by activists, some world leaders and rights groups in the run-up to and during Cop27.

“Allow me to say to you that we are taking a comprehensive approach [to human rights] and we pay attention to the subject and we try to develop ourselves,” the Egyptian leader said.