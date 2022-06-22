UAE to host Cop 28 climate conference at Expo City Dubai

The upcoming Cop 28 climate conference will be held at Expo City Dubai, President Sheikh Mohamed has said.

The meeting of world leaders in November 2023 will seek to find solutions to the threats posed by climate change.

Expo City - the legacy district of the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai world fair - was unveiled to the public earlier this week. It will reopen to the public from October 2022 with residents and businesses set to move to the area.

At the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties, as it is formally known, leaders will be urged to commit to tougher action on climate change including cutting the use of coal-fired power stations, reducing reliability on fossil fuels and boosting renewable energy sources.

It will follow on from Cop 27 in Egypt this November.

A statement carried by news agency Wam said the decision underlines the "venue's unique proposition as a state-of-the-art destination, which brought the world together in the UAE for six months".

"Both Expo 2020 and Cop 28 share similar objectives: achieving sustainability and promoting international action as essential steps towards facing global challenges."

The selection of Dubai Expo City as a venue for Cop 28 builds on the legacy and message of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Key goals of Expo 2020 were sustainability, opportunity, and mobility, while showcasing its sustainable infrastructure.

The conference is expected to see over 45,000 participants daily, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts and representatives of civil society organizations.

It will run for 12 days from 6-17 November 2023.

The new city, unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai on Monday, will be a global hub for innovation and creativity, he said.