Expo City Dubai: what will it be like to visit the legacy site?

Expo 2020 Dubai may be over, but its transformation into Expo City Dubai will provide visitors with a “world-class experience” including access to pavilions with new offerings, a museum and leisure facilities.

Many of the world’s fair's most popular attractions will still be available, including Al Wasl Dome, the Garden in the Sky observation tower and the striking water feature.

A paid-for attraction pass will be launched to give visitors access to these experiences.

Entry to the Expo district itself will be free.

The 4.38 square kilometre site will cater to visitors as well as tenants who will live in one of the 2,000 apartments.

There are plans to expand these neighbourhoods to help the legacy site fully transform into a thriving community, made up of tenants, homeowners, businesses and attractions.

A car-free sustainable city

Expo City Dubai will adopt the world’s fair theme of sustainability, and will be car-free and free of single-use plastics.

With the new site opening in phases from October, The National explores what it would be like to visit Expo City Dubai.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at Expo, said visitors would be able to see more than 10 attractions.

“There will be pavilions and it will also have lots of food and beverage options, co-working spaces and, for the future, we have plans to have a shopping mall and retail offering,” she said.

“You’ll have access to five-kilometre running and cycling tracks.”

Explore what's new at Dubai’s flagship pavilions

The Opportunity pavilion, which attracted large crowds for its innovative displays on water, food and energy, will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum.

It will highlight the history and impact of world expos, as well as celebrate the success of the six-month event held in Dubai.

The Mobility and Sustainability pavilions will stay open to offer visitors interactive educational experiences, including in science, technology, engineers, arts, mathematics and culture.

The Women’s pavilion will continue to show how women have contributed in societies around the world and will focus on driving gender equality and women empowerment.

The Vision pavilion will honour the life and vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Learn more about different cultures from country pavilions

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, India, Morocco, Luxembourg and Australia pavilions are among those that will stay open and give new experiences to visitors.

More will be announced later, including what is on offer.

“Usually in mega events, countries don't stay after they’re finished,” said Ms Faraidooni.

“It really depends on the negotiation that happens with the host country and the country of participation.

“But, I think of all world expos, this is a good number of countries (that have stayed).”

Hang out at Expo’s most popular attractions

Al Wasl Dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, will remain open.

Garden in the Sky, a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above the site for a panoramic view, will also continue hosting guests.

Expo’s iconic water feature, which became a popular spot for people to cool down during scorching temperatures, will also be open.

Restaurants and hotels

Expo will attract businesses to set up operations at the site.

Several restaurants are expected to open and offer visitors foods from around the world.

The Rove Hotel is still accepting guests at the site.

Expo Village, residential area near the legacy site - in pictures