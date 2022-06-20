Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils Dubai Expo City

The Expo 2020 site will be transformed into 'Dubai Expo City' and will soon welcome thousands of new residents and businesses, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Monday.

In a series of tweets, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai set out his vision for the legacy site.

Dubai Expo City will be a "hub of economic activity" and home to major companies and their headquarters.

With a key focus on technology and the environment, it will serve as a destination of its own, served by the nearby Dubai Wortld Central airport and the metro link with the city centre.

"Today we announce the transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions Dubai," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

The area will be "full be of joy for our children and families, god willing".

"It will be a city that represents the dream of every city."

الإخوة والأخوات … بعد النجاح التاريخي لمعرض إكسبو دبي ٢٠٢٠ … الذي زاره أكثر من ٢٤ مليون زائر .. والذي شكل بصمة في تاريخ معارض إكسبو عبر ١٧٠ عاماً .. نعلن اليوم عن تحويل موقع المعرض إلى "مدينة إكسبو دبي" .. مدينة تمثل أجمل طموحات دبي. pic.twitter.com/eup3YVP3Is — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 20, 2022

Key buildings and some of the most popular attractions from Expo 2020, which ran from October 2021 until late March 2022, will remain.

"The magic of Expo will continue," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

"Al Wasl Dome will remain, the Expo waterfall will remain, and the pavilions will remain: The Emirates', Ali and Terra."

Pavilions built by Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt will also be permanent features, he said.

Further details are expected on Monday when officials hold a briefing on-site at Expo 2020.

